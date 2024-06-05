Social media played key role in shaping voter behaviour

Tribune News Service

June 4

The online content creators were having a field day for the past almost two months, generating political satires during the charged-up atmosphere due to the Lok Sabha elections.

From cartoons ridiculing the Badal family for the decimation of the Shiromani Akali Dal to clips of all AAP leaders, including CM Bhagwant Mann and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, for their inadvertent slip of tongue, etc., the Punjabis were kept thoroughly entertained with political masala.

This election also underlined the complex role of social media in shaping voter behaviour, revealing a pronounced urban-rural divide. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, X and YouTube wielded considerable influence in certain segments.

Throughout the election campaign, candidates of various political parties maintained a noticeable presence on social media, engaging with supporters and sharing updates via reels, videos, posts etc. However, on the day of the election results, there was a notable decrease in activity on their social media pages. While supporters continued to share updates and express their loyalty by tagging the candidates, the candidates themselves remained relatively silent until the final results were announced.

In urban areas, social media campaigns managed to polarise voters effectively. The predominantly urban population voted for the BJP, driven by targeted campaigns focusing on issues such as free electricity and the Ram Temple. The Congress and AAP also capitalised on this digital trend, successfully swaying urban voters who are more engaged on these platforms.

Conversely, rural constituencies like Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot saw a different trend. Here, Sikh hardliners dominated the voting pattern, with social media campaigns benefiting radical leaders such as pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and Sarabjit Singh Khalsa. Their social media presence turned them into significant figures, resonating with rural voters.

Farmer leader from Haryana Tejveer Singh said, “Punjab politics is social media driven, while people in Haryana discuss issues at common places. In Punjab, politicians are projected as superheroes on social media.”

Professor Pankaj Mohindru of Punjabi University, Patiala, remarked that despite robust social media campaign, voters in Punjab rejected turncoat leaders who switched allegiance at the last moment, including Ravneet Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur. “People of Punjab have taught a lesson to such leaders,” he said.

Writer and columnist Vinayak Dutt said, “Social media also played a major role in elevating figures like Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and Amritpal Singh to significant political positions.”

