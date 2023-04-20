Society meets Anurag over bullock cart race

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

A delegation of the Kila Raipur Sports Society, led by BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, met Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur here today.

The delegation urged Thakur to help get the President’s assent to “The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2019”.

Shergill apprised Thakur that the grant of President’s assent to the Bill would pave the way for the resumption of the bullock cart race at the annual Kila Raipur Rural Olympics.

Drawing Thakur’s attention towards the issue of culture and heritage, Shergill said, “These rural games have been organised continuously since 1933 at Kila Raipur village in Ludhiana district. With the passage of time, the popularity of these games has increased.”