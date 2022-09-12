Sangrur: Sohian Bir to be developed as eco-tourism centre, says minister Aman Arora

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 11

Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora said Sohian Bir would be developed as an eco-tourism centre by the state government. He said he would soon take up the matter with the Chief Minister and send a proposal to the Central Government for the beautification of the location, making it an international centre of attraction.

He presided over a meeting with Chief Wildlife Warden Praveen Kumar, Chief Conservator (Wildlife) Gitanjali, Dehradun Wildlife Institute experts, Dr. Habib Bilal and Dr. Samrat and Divisional Forest Officer Monika Devi Yadav in the district.

The Cabinet minister disclosed that around two and a half months ago, he along with the Minister of Forests and Wildlife Protection, Lal Chand Kataruchak, had visited Sohian Bir and since then he had continuously been working with the officials of the Forest Department for its revitalization.

The minister said the ‘Bir’ was spread over an area of more than 700 acres, bigger than Chhat Bir. “We will also undertake various steps to save the endangered species here and bring black buck to Sohian Bir.

