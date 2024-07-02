SOI president reaches Punjab Civil Secretariat to ‘lock offices of ministers’

Chandigarh, July 1
Students Organisation of India (SOI) (student wing of Shiromani Akali Dal) president Ranbir Singh Dhillon today reached Punjab Civil Secretariat with locks to lock down empty offices of Cabinet Ministers as he questioned the purpose of these offices if ministers don’t want to sit in them and people coming from hundreds of kilometres for their work had to suffer.
Talking to mediapersons, Dhillon said that ministers were busy campaigning in Jalandhar and sitting in their offices was no priority for them. He said that people coming to Civil Secretariat for their works to meet ministers were the worst sufferers as they had to travel hundreds of kilometres from flung areas of Ferozepur, Abohar, Faridkot and other places.
He said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had claimed that the government will run from villages but now these ministers were not even available in their offices.
