Solar-powered crop processing unit to come up in Hoshiarpur village

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 24

With an aim to promote crop diversification, Hoshiarpur-based Lambra Kangri Multipurpose Cooperative Society is going to set up a solar power-based processing unit at Dudiana Kalan village. Farmers in the district will now have a unit near them where their crop will be processed at much cheaper rates.

The unit will have three flour mills, rice shellers, oil expellers and four masala/pulses grinders. Total cost of the project is Rs 73 lakh and it has been passed under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Farmers would be able to get their crop processed into wheat flour, maize flour, rice flour, mustard oil and every type of masala at affordable price. The society operates in Lambra, Kangri, Dudiana Kalan and Baggewal villages of the district.

Jaswinder Singh, project manager of the society said, “The unit will motivate farmers to cultivate other crops like mustard, turmeric, chillies and pulses. Also, crops will be processed at cheaper rates than what farmers pay outside.”

He said, “Raw material will be procured from farmers. Machines will expel, grind and mill the raw material after which the final product will be ready.”

“We have a proper plan. First the crop will be processed and then in the next phase, it will be marketed,” he added.

He said, “The unit will be built on 13 marla at Dudiana Kalan village. Tenders have been floated and in a day or two, the process will be completed.”

He further said, “The society was established in 1920 by forefathers of Jaswinder Singh. Since then, it has been working for the welfare of the people in the area. At present Kahn Singh Pannu, IAS (retd), is managing the society.”