Some councillors worked for AAP: Congress MLAs

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 27

At a Congress review meeting here today, objections were raised against certain councillors who might have been working for the AAP.

Divisions among party workers and leaders, and lack of diligent work by some councillors were among key issues discussed at the meeting held at the Congress Bhawan to assess the poll debacle in the state.

The meeting was also aimed at gearing up cadres for the upcoming MC election in December. MP Santokh Chaudhary, MLAs Pargat Singh and Bawa Henry, former MLAs Sushil Rinku and Rajinder Beri, Jalandhar Mayor Jagdish Raja, councillor and DCC (urban) president and councillor Balraj Thakur along with 12 councillors were present at the meeting.

Nothing new Some objections were raised against certain councillors. It’s nothing new. If we get something in writing, we’ll take action. —Pargat Singh, CongressMLA

Sources said MLAs Sushil Rinku and Rajinder Beri sought action against the councillors working against the party. Upon their suggestion, the names of the councillors had been sought in writing, which could be submitted in the coming days.

Beri said: “Some of the councillors did not work for the party. If required, their names will be given to the party.” Seconding this, Rinku said: “We are assessing the scenario. Can’t take names, but will write to the party.”