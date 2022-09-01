Former Congress minister Dr Romesh Dutt Sharma's son dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 31

Narinder Sharma, the elder son of late former Punjab minister and senior Congress leader Dr Romesh Dutt Sharma, reportedly died by suicide at his Sector 68 house here on Wednesday.

Sharma (52), a stone crusher owner, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house. The police said the victim’s wife, a school teacher, had called him up around 12.30 pm, but he did not pick the phone following which she asked her neighbours to check on him.

After nobody responded to their knocks, they opened the door to find Sharma hanging from the ceiling fan. The police said Sharma was rushed to a private hospital by his daughter where he was declared dead.

Narinder’s father Romesh Dutt Sharma died at Nurpur Bedi on January 29, 2022. Romesh Sharma was elected MLA from the Anandpur Sahib-Ropar constituency twice and became Health minister during the Congress regime. The police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

