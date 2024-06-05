Son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin is now an MP

Tribune News Service

Balwant Garg

Faridkot, June 4

Forty years after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a son of one of her assassins will enter the country’s Parliament as an elected member.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who won the Faridkot seat with a margin of over 70,000 votes, is the son of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins of Indira Gandhi, who was shot dead on October 31, 1984. He beat singer Hans Raj Hans and Punjabi actor Karamjit Anmol.

Nine-year-old sacrilege issues and drug menace were the key poll planks for Sarabjeet. “I will raise the sacrilege issue in Parliament and wage a war against drugs in the area,” said Sarabjeet Khalsa after winning the election today. Earlier, he unsuccessfully contested as SAD(A) candidate for the Bathinda LS seat in 2004, followed by an unsuccessful attempt for the Bhadaur Assembly seat in 2007. In 2014, he contested the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat on the BSP ticket, but did not win.

As per his election affidavit, Khalsa lives in a rented a house. Earlier, he used to run a shop.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Indira Gandhi