Son of Indira’s assassin to contest from Faridkot

Muktsar, April 10

The late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh’s son Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa has thrown the hat in the electoral ring from the Faridkot (SC reserved) parliamentary constituency as an Independent.

Sarabjeet (45) had earlier contested the Lok Sabha election from Bathinda in 2004 and got 1,13,490 votes. Besides, he had also contested the Assembly election from Bhadaur in Barnala district in 2007 and got 15,702 votes.

His mother Bimal Kaur Khalsa had become MP from Ropar in 1989 by getting nearly 4,24,010 votes and grandfather Sucha Singh had become Bathinda MP in 1989 by getting 3,16,979 votes.

Sarabjeet, Class XII passout, said his family belonged to Maloya village near Chandigarh.

Renowned singer Hans Raj Hans is the BJP candidate and actor-singer Karamjit Anmol is the AAP candidate from this constituency. SAD and the Congress have not yet announced their candidates. Folk singer Mohammad Sadique is the sitting MP of the Congress.

