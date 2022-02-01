Son to contest from Kharar, says Jagmohan Kang

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Rebel Congress leader Jagmohan Kang today announced that his son Yadwinder Kang will contest elections as an Independent candidate from Kharar.

Addressing a press conference, the former minister said he would not only go Chamkaur Sahib but also Bahadur to campaign against CM Charanjit Channi and “expose his misdeeds”.

He claimed his threat to take on Channi from Chamkaur Sahib had forced him to contest from Bhadaur. “Though we have been approached by the AAP, BJP and other parties, we will go by the decision of our supporters. I have been in the Congress for 47 years, but Channi got my ticket cancelled for vested interests,” said Kang. He claimed Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary played a role in securing the Kharar seat for Vijay Sharma Tinu. —

