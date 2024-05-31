Songs, docus, memes & more to swing the poll

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 30

As the electioneering for the Lok Sabha poll is in its last leg, the candidates are trying their best to reach out to the masses. They are using talk programme, election songs, documentaries and memes for this purpose.

For instance, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’ programme, Congress candidate from Bathinda Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu has been doing his ‘Dil diyan gallan’ (heart talks) programme on social media. Through this programme, Sidhu gives information about his day-to-day activities and also appreciates his supporters for the tasks performed by them. On Sunday, Sidhu took out a roadshow in Lambi Assembly segment here and after concluding it late in the night posted a video on his Facebook page in his ‘Dil diyan gallan’ programme, wherein he appreciated the leaders and workers by their names and also informed that how he spent his entire day. The nearly 12-minute long video attracted nearly 40,000 views in nine hours.

The other hand, some candidates have got their election songs prepared from professional singers, which they are not just playing in their public meetings but also posting on social media. For instance, BJP’s Ferozepur candidate Rana Sodhi has his election campaign song “Vikas da dooja naa hai Rana, dukh sukh vich chhaan hai Rana...”

Similarly, former CM-cum-Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi has his election song, “Tarakki hon wali hai, Channi aaun wala hai...” The SAD candidate from Patiala NK Sharma has his election song, “NK Sharma ta pauga sabh te bhaari, takkadi te la ke mohraan bai, aapa NK jitauna es vaari...”

AAP candidate from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has his election song, “O Sangrur baare dass eh ki jaanda, mudh ton eh taan hai hindaan de, ohne dass ki hai ethe jittna, jehda naa nahi jaanda pinda de...”

Some candidates have got documentaries prepared on development works carried out by them in the past, which includes SAD candidate from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Further, PCC chief-cum-Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has got a meme song prepared to target his rival candidate of BJP, Ravneet Bittu. This song is played as “Ludhiana ki labhda firey, kithe si MP sada, Ludhiana labhda firey, kithe si 10 saal MP sada, Bittu raunda firey, dal badalda firey...”

The other hand, some candidates are still using ‘dhadhis’ (balladeers) in their public meetings, like Independent candidate from Faridkot Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh. Some political parties have also made their election songs. Besides, a number of candidates are using the songs of slain singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala in their videos, reels and stories on social media accounts.

