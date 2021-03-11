Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, May 29

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, often found himself in middle of controversies for using provocative words in his songs. His critics never left an opportunity to slam his songs. However, his fan base never dwindled.

One of the latest examples was his song “Scapegoat” after he lost the recent elections from the Mansa constituency with a margin of over 63,000 votes. He accused voters of failing Punjabis by defeating candidates like activist Paramjit Kaur Khalra. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had reacted strongly to him for having called voters “gaddar” (traitors).

In a short career since he released his debut album “Ninja” in 2018, Moosewala always made headlines for promoting violence and gun culture through his songs. He always denied his intentions for promoting any gun culture in his videos.

The controversial singer still had very big fan following. “Scapegoat” was watched by more than 2.2 million subscribers on Youtube. Son of a ex-serviceman, Moosewala had a very big following particularly among the youth. He had more than a crore subscribers on his channel.

In his song, “Sanju”, he compared himself with Sanjay Dutt firing AK-47 which had not gone down well with the critics. Youngsters, however, loved the song as the number of subscribers showed.

#sidhu moosewala