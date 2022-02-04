Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh will be among the star campaigners who will campaign in Punjab.

The list released by the Congress includes Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Harish Chaudhary, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Ambika Soni, Meira Kumar, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Singh Bajwa, Ajay Maken and Bhupindra Singh Hooda.

Anand Sharma, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rajeev Shukla, Sachin Pilot, Ravneet Singh Bittoo, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Netta D’Souza, BV Srinivas, Imran Pratapgarhi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Amrita Dhawan, Raminder Awla and Tajender Singh Bittoo also figure among the 30 names.

#punjab election