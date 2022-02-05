Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Congress' star campaigners for Punjab Election

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh lead the list of party’s star campaigners for the February 20 Assembly elections along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

Disciplinary move against rebels Chaudhary said party leaders contesting as Independent or campaigning against party candidates will face disciplinary action. “Be it brother of CM Channi or any other, action will be taken,” he said

On the last day of withdrawal of papers, party leaders Daaman Bajwa (Sunam) and KK Bawa (Ludhiana Central) withdrew their nomination

Dr Manohar Singh (Bassi Pathana), brother of CM Channi, and Rana Inder Partap Singh (Sultanpur Lodhi), son of MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, have not withdrawn their papers.

The list of 30 campaigners released today features AICC state incharge Harish Chaudhary, PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Charanjit Singh Channi apart from veteran MP Ambika Soni and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

CM face on Feb 6, says Chaudhary

Although Punjab MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Hooda have been included, former minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari is conspicuous by his absence.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, PCC ex-chief Sunil Jakhar, AICC general secretary Rajasthan (who headed the Punjab candidates screening panel) Ajay Maken, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, deputy leader of the party in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and minister Amrinder Raja Warring are on the list. —

