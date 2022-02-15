Sonu Sood holds fitness event to woo voters

Moga: Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday organised a ‘Hit Moga, Fit Moga’ programme to woo voters in favour of his sister and Congress nominee Malvika Sood here. Actor Yograj Singh and bodybuilders Daljit Singh, Prem Chand Degra, Randhir Singh, Manjit Singh and Amar Singh inspired people to stay fit. Sood said he would strive to construct stadium and provide sports infrastructure to youth at the village-level. TNS

Bar Sidhu from canvassing: BJP to EC

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday petitioned the EC seeking a bar on PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from electioneering in poll-bound Punjab. In its petition to the EC, the party sought registration of a criminal case against him and the Congress for allegedly promoting hatred and division in the society with his comments. The BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met the EC and claimed Sidhu had insulted Brahmins with a "derogatory" reference with an aim to divide Punjabis. Naqvi said his comments were in violation of the model code. TNS

Ramoowalia backs Muktsar SSM nominee

Muktsar: Former Union Minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia on Monday campaigned in favour of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Muktsar Assembly constituency Anuroop Kaur Sandhu. He said he would support all candidates on merit. Ramoowalia also criticised SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and appreciated Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. TNS

Public property defaced, activists booked

Muktsar: The Gidderbaha police have registered a case under Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against unidentified representatives of various political parties for defacing public property. Meanwhile, the Expenditure Observer of Malout issued a show-cause notice to AAP candidate Baljit Kaur for reportedly not maintaining the poll expenditure register. TNS

LEADERSPEAK

Modi expert in fooling countrymen

The PM was quick to castigate CM Channi over security issue. When the Pulwama attack happened, J&K was under President’s rule. Why didn’t you take responsibility then? Mr Modi, you are an expert in fooling countrymen. — Sunil Jakhar, Congress leader