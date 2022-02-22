Sonu Sood, Congress district president booked for code violation

Moga, February 21
In a late-night development, the Moga police after seeking opinion from the Election Commission have registered an FIR against actor Sonu Sood for violation of prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate with regard to the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections.
Sonu has been accused of campaigning to influence voters for his sister Malvika Sood, a Congress nominee. The car in which he was travelling was impounded by the police and he was asked to go back to his residence and stay there. The police have booked Congress’ district president Kamaljeet Singh Brar, the elder son of Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar, for violating the model code. —
