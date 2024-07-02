Sanjeev Kumar Sood Punjab powercom’s new top boss

Patiala, July 1
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) today promoted Chief Engineer Sanjeev Kumar Sood as Engineer-in-Chief and placed his services at the disposal of Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.
Sood graduated from Guru Nanak Engineering College, Ludhiana, in 1988 and joined the PSEB in1991. He has a vast experience in planning, distribution, metering, enforcement and transmission.
