Soon, people can check land status digitally

Chandigarh, January 15

The Punjab Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department is all set to digitise the khasra-based masterplans, which will enable the common man to identify the status and nature of the land.

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora directed department officials to tie up with a Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) team to further speed up this project to provide all information pertaining to land on a click of the mouse.

Arora said with the implementation of the project, people would be able to identify their land online, besides getting the information about the zoning plan of the area where the land falls.

The initiative would also be helpful for people in applying Change of Land Use (CLU), besides encouraging the investments by enhancing transparency in the record maintenance mechanism, he said.

The department has notified 43 masterplans. Of the 43, work on khasra- based digitisation has been initiated for 22 masterplans.

Under this project, masterplans are being superimposed on the cadastral map.

The PRSC team and the department officials will ensure that accuracy should be maintained by using the state-of-the-art latest technologies in the project.