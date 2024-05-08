Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

Checking the use of non-recommended rice varieties and combating the challenge of groundwater depletion, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has called upon the farmers to plan nursery sowing and transplanting as per the rice variety.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said, “The short/medium duration rice varieties developed by the university cover more than 70 per cent area under rice in the state. These rice varieties save irrigation water as they provide best yield when transplanted close to the onset of monsoons.”

Advising the farmers to follow PAU recommended schedule, Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, informed that the best time for nursery sowing of rice varieties PR 131, 129, 128, 121, 114 and 113 is from May 20 to 25. For varieties PR 130, 127 and HKR 47, the nursery sowing should be done from May 25 to 31, whereas in case of short duration variety PR 126, the best time for nursery sowing is from May 25 to June 20, he said.

Elaborating, Dr Bhullar said, “The rice varieties are transplanted from June 20 to mid-July. For transplanting, 30-35 day old nursery is used for all varieties except PR 126 in which 25-30 day old nursery is transplanted. The transplanting around June 25 provides the highest yield of most of varieties, while PR 126 performs even better under July transplanting.” June transplanting of PR 126 should only be done if farmers are to sow potato/peas after paddy, he advised.

Citing the extraordinary benefits of PAU recommended rice varieties, Dr Gosal said that these varieties provide best yields, use lesser inputs, and have lesser irrigation water requirements. Besides, these varieties get harvested in-time.

