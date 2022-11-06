Sow wheat by Nov 15 to prevent grain shrivelling: PAU to farmers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 5

Last year, a sudden rise in temperature led to shrivelling of wheat grain and as a result, farmers had to face losses. To save the crop from high temperature stress and farmers from losses, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has called upon the Punjab farmers to sow wheat crop by November 15 as it will help in maximising the wheat yield.

Wheat is an important rabi crop of Punjab and is being cultivated on about 35 lakh hectare of land.

Delayed sowing hits yield The first fortnight of November is optimum sowing time for the wheat crop. Results had shown that delayed sowing of wheat after November 15 had resulted in a 1.5 quintal per acre per week reduction in grain yield. —Dr Hari Ram, Principal Agronomist (Wheat)

Elaborating, PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal observed that sudden rise of 2.1 to 6.6 degree Celsius in minimum temperature and 2.6 to 6 degree Celsius in maximum temperature in March last year created unfavourable conditions for the wheat crop. This led to early maturity of crop, shrivelled grains and a yield loss of about 10 per cent, he said.

“As the sowing of wheat crop has started, farmers are urged to sow the crop before November 15 to protect the crop from high-temperature stress during February and March and maximise the yield,” said Dr Gosal.

Emphasising that wheat varieties such as PBW-826, PBW-824, PBW-766 (Sunehri) and PBW-725 were climate-resilient varieties, Dr Gosal advised the farmers to multiply their seed for the next season.

Principal Agronomist (Wheat) Dr Hari Ram said the first fortnight of November was optimum sowing time for the wheat crop. Experimental results had shown that delayed sowing of wheat after November 15 had resulted in a 1.5 quintal per acre per week reduction in grain yield, he said.

Dr Ram stressed upon avoiding the transplantation of PUSA-44 paddy variety as it took longer time to mature and usually delayed the sowing of wheat crop. He further asked the farmers to purchase seed from a reliable source, preferably PAU or government seed producing agencies, for multiplying seed for the next season.

“The farmers are advised to use certified seeds, if they are using seeds procured from private agencies. If the farmers are using their own seeds, then seed should be cleaned, graded, and free from other crops/varieties and diseased seeds,” he said. Principal Wheat Breeder and Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics Head Dr VS Sohu said wheat varieties such as PBW-826 and PBW-869 (for happy seeder and super seeder sowing), PBW-824 and PBW-803 (for southern districts of Punjab), Sunehri (PBW-766), PBW-1 Chapati, Unnat (PBW-343, DBW-222, DBW-187 and HD-3226), Unnat (PBW-550, PBW-1 Zn, PBW-725 and PBW-677) should be sown under irrigated conditions of Punjab. He said wheat varieties such as PBW-766 (Sunheri), PBW-824 and PBW-725 performed better in 15 districts of Punjab with less reduction in yield even under the prevailed high-temperature scenario from February to April last year.