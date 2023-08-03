Spain-based NRI Harjeet Singh arrested for terror financing, conspiring target killings in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 3

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police arrested a Spain-based Indian national Harjeet Singh from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, in connection with terror financing and involvement in planning to execute target killings in the state.

The police teams have also arrested Harjeet’s close-associate identified as Amrinder Singh alias Bunty from his home in Khanna.

The development came in less than a week after police busted a target killing module with the arrest of five module members handled by foreign entities linked to Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

AIG SSOC, Mohali, Ashwani Kapur said they had received a reliable input that Harjeet Singh, a native of village Ghanshampur in Gurdaspur, had come to India around a month ago and is involved in activities of terror financing and also planning to execute few target killings in the state, is about to leave towards Spain by boarding an international flight from New Delhi. Acting swiftly, Punjab Police opened a look out circular (LOC) against him immediately, which eventually led to his arrest on Tuesday from the airport, he added.

Further investigation of the arrested accused Harjeet Singh revealed that the latter has played a crucial role in facilitating terror activities by funding and assisting his aide Amrinder alias Bunty, he said, adding that developing the leads obtained from the interrogation of accused Harjeet, Police teams from SSOC managed to arrest Amrinder alias Bunty from Khanna.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both the accused persons came in contact with each other through social media. Accused Harjeet Singh had several times sent financial aid to his accomplice Amrinder Bunty in India from Spain to execute target killing of religious leaders.

Kapur said investigations have also revealed that Harjeet Singh was working at the behest of some foreign based people linked to KLF and has been using two pseudo Facebook accounts for promoting radical content including activities of Sikhs for Justice.

