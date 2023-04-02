Sparks fly at Cong meeting

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

With the Congress having started campaigning for the May 10 Jalandhar bypoll, factionalism seems to have surfaced in the party.

There were fireworks as party leaders held two back-to-back meetings on Friday evening after ‘Save the Constitution’ yatra and another one this morning over the election preparation.

The meetings were held in the presence of Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa, PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior party leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Jalandhar byelection in-charge Rana Gurjeet Singh, party candidate Karamjit Chaudhary, all party MLAs from Jalandhar, former MLA Sushil Rinku, DCC chief Rajinder Beri and Nakodar halqa in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya attended the meeting.

Last evening, harsh words were reportedly exchanged between Bajwa and Ashu.

An MLA reportedly argued with the PCC chief over his choice of a vice-president. At least two MLAs pointed out that the bypoll campaign required more zeal and enthusiasm. It was also pointed out that some of the 27 former and incumbent MLAs assigned Assembly-wise duties by the party about three weeks ago had so far not shown up even once. They have all been asked to report by April 7.

Those who attended the meeting said Rinku was quite uncomfortable in the meeting last evening, especially since there has been a strong buzz that he could switch to AAP soon. Reportedly, he tried to clarify that he was not changing the party.

Reacting to the developments, party affairs in-charge Chaudhary said, “Our party follows a democratic system. We allow everyone to speak their mind. There were some small issues in meetings which will be settled shortly.”

Regarding Rinku, he said, “AAP does not have a candidate (for the bypoll) hence it is trying to woo leaders. This is routine during election time.”

Issues will be settled

Our party follows a democratic system. We allow everyone to speak their mind. There were some small issues in meetings, which will be settled shortly. — Harish Chaudhary, Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge