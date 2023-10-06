Punjab Speaker: Commonwealth nations must resolve issues amicably

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Assembly Speaker Kultar Sandhwan on Thursday stressed upon better coordination among Commonwealth countries on certain political issues at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Ghana. Without naming any country, the Speaker said Commonwealth countries should resolve issues congenially. TNS

Sangrur soldier cremated

Sangrur: The mortal remains of Army jawan Parminder Singh — who was killed in Kargil — were consigned to flames at his native Chhajli village on Thursday with full military and state honours. Local residents, politicians and officers attended the cremation. TNS

Ex-coop society official booked

Morinda: The police on Thursday booked a former secretary of the Mundian Multipurpose Co-operative Society allegedly for embezzling Rs 12.65 lakh. The accused has been identified as Dalvir Singh of Kajla village. TNS

272 youths get job letters

Chandigarh: CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed over job letters to 272 cooperative inspectors. With this, the government claims to have provided employment to 36,796 youth in various departments.

#Sangrur