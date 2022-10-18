Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan honours 100 farmers for not burning residue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan honoured 100 farmers for not practising burning of wheat and paddy stubble for several years at a function held at the Vidhan Sabha today. Farmers sowing direct paddy were also honoured at the function.

Eighteen farmers from Faridkot, 13 from Moga, 10 from Sangrur, one from Rupnagar, 10 from Gurdaspur, and seven from Ludhiana and Barnala each were felicitated.

The Speaker also appealed to the Punjab Government to provide the maximum help to farmers to practise environment-friendly farming.

Addressing the farmers, Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer appreciated the unique initiative of the Speaker and expressed hope that the programme would serve as a guide for the farmers of Punjab. He said the government was working with dedication to solve the paddy straw problem in the state.

