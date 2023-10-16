Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan dissolves Kotkapura truck union

Faridkot, October 15
Following a dispute between rice millers, commission agents and truck operators over the lifting of paddy from the grain market, Kotkapura MLA and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan dissolved the truck operators union.
He said some truck operators repeatedly pressurised the commission agents and rice millers to use only their vehicles for transportation of paddy from the grain market to rice mills.
He alleged that seven members of the truck union thrashed a tractor-trailer driver.
“To ensure smooth procurement and lifting of paddy, the truck operators cannot force to use only their vehicles. The prime interest of the government is to lift the paddy at the earliest,” said the MLA.
As the truckers blocked the roads after the registration of a case, the MLA said the administration won’t succumb under pressure.
After a video of the Speaker went viral on social media in which he can be seen allegedly using some harsh words, he said his remarks were not against all the truckers but against those who thrashed the tractor-trailer driver.
