Speaker lauds collective efforts of chilli farmers in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 24

Appreciating the efforts of a group of farmers who have set up a collective to purchse chilli crop from other small and marginal farmers at better renumeration than the market, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Legislative Assembly, today said their initiative should be replicated at other places.

Interacting with the farmers at the grain market of Talwandi Bhai, the Speaker also listened to the grievances and the challenges being faced by them. He assured them of all assistance.

“I am extremely happy and have come here to congratulate the farmers who have set an example for other farmers, not only of the region, but the entire state. The way they have set up this purchase model is really praiseworthy,” said Sandhwan.

The Speaker was accompanied by MLAs Rajnish Dahiya, Ranbir Bhullar and Fauja Singh Sarari, DC Rajesh Dhiman, SSP Bhupinder Singh and others.

When the farmers narrated about their problems which included provision of a cold storage facility to preserve chilli, pricing issues, marketing support and provision of place where these farmers could dry the produce, the Speaker immediately asked the DC to look into the issues.

“The previous governments did not bother about any reform in agriculture during the last 60 years. However, the present regime will not leave any stone unturned to change the fortune of the farmers”, said Speaker.

He assured the chilli growers that soon a plant to prepare red chilli paste would be set up in Ferozepur to boost the chilli trade in the region.