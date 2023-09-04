Speaker launches anti-drug campaign from Kotkapura

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan launched a special campaign ‘Nashe Bhajaiye, Jawani Bachaiye’ from Kotkapura today by visiting about a dozen villages. He inspired the people and the youth to protect themselves from drugs and propel their lives in the right direction.

He said it was important to motivate the youth to stay away from drugs. He said the youth had immense potential and they had made a mark. It was the duty of everyone to keep the youth away from drugs and motivate them.

The campaign was started from his village Sandhwan with the support of District Administration, Faridkot. After this, he participated in special programs organised in Kothe Chahal, Chahal, Tehna, Pakka, Moranwali, Clare, Mishriwala, Ghumiara and Chandbaja etc. villages and participated in discussions.

#Kotkapura #Kultar Singh Sandhwan