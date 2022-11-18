Speaker shown black flags

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 17

A group of ex-servicemen today protested against Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan over scrapping of the Guardians of Governance (GoG) scheme.

The scheme was launched in 2017 by the then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for engaging the services of ex-servicemen in all the districts to supervise implementation government programmes.

Sandhwan had come to Moga to preside over a function of freedom fighters and to pay tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on ‘Balidaan Divas’ on Thursday.

The security personnel of the Speaker and the police faced a tough time when the ex-servicemen gathered in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh market where he was scheduled to preside over the function.

When the Speaker was coming from Dhudike village, the ex-servicemen stood along the national highway, waving black flags. The police had to diverted the route of the convoy through the Focal Point.