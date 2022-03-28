Speaker tenders apology to Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has tendered an apology to the Akal Takht over worship of cow at a gaushala, which went against the Sikh tenets.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, however, has not received the apology letter submitted by Sandhwan last night.

After flak from the Sikh Sangat, Sandhwan paid obeisance at the Golden Temple last night. He handed over a communique to a manager of the Golden Temple as the Akal Takht secretariat was closed.

The secretariat did not open today due to weekly off. The apology letter, wherein he stated he had on an invitation gone to the gaushala, where cow worship was going on, is likely to be received by the Jathedar tomorrow.

He said the unintentional mistake had hurt the Sikh sentiments and he apologised to the Panth for the same. He stated he was committed to his religion but at the same time respected other religions too. A video in this regard had also gone viral on the social media.