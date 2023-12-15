Speaker: There must be motive behind apology

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Raising questions on Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal’s apology for the ‘unfortunate incidents’ of sacrilege, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, said it was necessary to see what was the purpose of Sukhbir behind this apology.

In 2015, in the Parkash Singh Badal government, a series of incidents of desecration of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib took place but the Akali government ignored these, which emboldened the anti-social elements.

Sukhbir, then Home Minister, used to say that nothing happened in Punjab without their knowledge and orders. But due to their negligence, these incidents continued and the government did not arrest any of the conspirators and accused.

Sandhwan questioned that Sukhbir had apologised for the sacrilege incidents for his political interests, but who would apologise for martyrs Bhai Gurjit Singh and Bhai Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who were killed in a peaceful protest for the justice in sacrilege incidents. When will he apologise for the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firings?

Speaker Sandhwan also said as a devoted Sikh and believer of Guru Granth Sahib, “…I think that there can be no apology for the incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. If Sukhbir truly wants to repent for the crime, then he should leave active politics and bow down to Akal Takht and in front of the Sikh Sangat as a humble Sikh of the Guru.”

