Faridkot: Special campaign against sale of Chinese string

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 13

The district police were on a special campaign to cease the illegal sale of China-made acryllic string (dor).

Faridkot SSP Raj Pal Singh Sandhu asked police officials to visit shops and confiscate the Chinese string wherever it was being sold. The police have also been directed to keep a tab on spools of Chinese-kite string and its sale, said the SSP.

“The city roads become unsafe as the use of this illegal string is posing a threat of grievous injuries to pedestrians and those on two-wheelers,” said the SSP

According to experts, the Chinese string is made of plastic-like material and it stretches when pulled and its edges sharpen even more, thus posing a threat to humans.

Besides this sharp edged string, another threat is from the ‘dor’which is coated with metal or zinc.

This type of string is dangerous and can lead to accidents if it comes in contact with live electric wires.

#China #Faridkot