Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

Jupinder Singh
Chandigarh, May 21
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the drug case involving SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia has been reconstituted.
MS Chhina, IPS, IGP Patiala Range, will now head the SIT in place of Rahul S., Director Vigilance Bureau.
The other members of the SIT will remain the same. They include AIG-rank officer Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Raghbir Singh (DSP, STF, Rupnagar) and Amarpreet Singh (DSP, Kharar-2).
Rahul S was reportedly facing flak for non-submission of challan in the drugs cases.
Majithia was booked in December 2021 for allegedly helping drugs smugglers. However, the police investigation after the registration of the case didn’t make much progress. In a press conference held earlier, Majithia had claimed innocence saying the police has nothing against him and could not submit challan. He demanded cancellation of the case saying the government is keeping the case hanging by neither submitting challan in a court nor cancelling the case.
Meanwhile, the government statement said that Rahul S. being part of the Vigilance Bureau is supervising large number of corruption cases, and, as such it has been decided to reconstitute the said SIT with an officer posted in the field heading it, so that there is the required focus on the investigation of this important drug case.
