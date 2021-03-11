2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Police have detained two youths in connection with the grenade attack at the intelligence wing of Punjab Police at Mohali.

Police are yet to find the assailants in the scanning of the CCTV footage.

The grenade could have been hurled from 100 metre, said an official.

Officials of NIA, IB and other security agencies visited the spot informally.

This is first time an RPG was used in attack on a state police office, said counter-terrorism expert officials.

The intelligence office is open but the entry restricted for staff.

Officials privy to the investigation said, “It seems the accused were hired for the job by people operating from abroad,” said an official.

Police are probing the role of gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda in the blast.

Rinda, said to be in Pakistan, is wanted in Nawanshahr police CIA office blast besides the Ferozepur-to-Telangana arms smuggling case.

“What is worrying is that the assailants have dared to attack the intelligence HQ this time. It is disturbing that the terror groups are recruiting youths easily by offering money to carry out such a work,” said an official.

According to an earlier report, investigating agencies suspected that there were two persons involved in the attack.

Highly placed official sources told The Tribune that the investigation teams suspect that the duo came in a white Dzire car. “Their target was clearly to damage the building. But it seems the grenade hit a wall, thus reducing its impact,” said a senior intelligence officer.

He said that even the officers posted in the building initially thought it to be an LPG cylinder blast.

This is the first time that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) has been used in Punjab. It requires trained persons to operate the RPG. The investigating team suspects that the RPG has most likely reached the state from neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir.

मोहाली में हुए ब्लास्ट की जांच पुलिस कर रही है। जिसने भी हमारे पंजाब का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की उसे बख़्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2022

मोहाली ब्लास्ट उन लोगों की कायराना हरकत है जो पंजाब की शांति भंग करना चाहते हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी की पंजाब सरकार उन लोगों के मंसूबे पूरे नहीं होने देगी। पंजाब के सब लोगों के साथ मिलके हर हालत में शांति क़ायम रखी जाएगी और दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सज़ा दिलवाई जाएगी। https://t.co/h6x3I5iSe4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2022

An FIR has been registered at the Sohana police station against unidentified people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of top brass of Punjab Police to get details of the blast.

Mann, along with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted that while Punjab Police investigates the matter, the AAP government would not spare anyone who tries to disrupt peace in the state.

Party’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak and Raghav Chadha, too, have tweeted on similar lines.