Sikh heritage comes alive at special screening of Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Mumbai

ANI

Mumbai, September 9

A special screening of the Punjabi film, ‘Mastaney’’ was held in Mumbai recently.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the team of talk show ‘Pehchaan’, in collaboration with the Young Progressive Sikh Forum, Patiala, came together to host the special screening.

The event was attended by luminaries from the world of cinema and Sikhism, making it an evening dedicated to the spirit of Sikhs and Sikhism.

The gathering included the star cast of the film, including Tarsem Jassar, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Daler Mehandi and Manpreet Johal.

As Mahesh Bhatt hosted a show on Sikhs ‘Pehchaan’, he decided to host the team of ‘Mastaney’, which is on Sikhs and Sikhism.

Prabhleen Singh, president of the YPSF, also attended the function, emphasising the significance of the special screening in promoting Sikh culture and heritage.

