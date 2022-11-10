 Special summary revision of electoral rolls begins in Punjab : The Tribune India

Special summary revision of electoral rolls begins in Punjab

Special summary revision of electoral rolls begins in Punjab


PTI

Chandigarh, November 10

A special summary revision to update the voters list has begun in Punjab, Chief Electoral Officer Karuna Raju said here.

The special summary revision 2023 began with the publication of a draft electoral roll and would be carried out till December 8, he said on Wednesday.

"Citizens will also get the opportunity for filing claims and objections during this period," Raju said in a statement here.

The official held a meeting with representatives of political parties to handover the draft publication of electoral rolls, according to an official statement.

Raju apprised the representatives that consequent upon amendment in section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and corresponding changes in the Registration of Electors Rule, 1960, four qualifying dates, including January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 have come into force starting from August 1, 2022.

The CEO Punjab informed the representatives of political parties that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on voluntary basis is being carried out in the state, and 66.38 per cent electors have already linked their Aadhaar with voter cards.

Seeking cooperation of the political parties, he said special camps would be held on November 19-20 and December 3-4 where booth-level officers would be present at their respective polling stations.

He also appealed to all the representatives of the political parties to appoint booth-level agents and participate in the special camps to ensure enrolment of eligible electors.

Earlier, a cyclothon under the banner of 'pedal for participative elections' was organised. The event was aimed at sensitising the youth about the significance of voting to ensure maximum electoral participation.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, all the political parties of the state should appoint their respective booth-level agents.

He said booth-level agents should extend full cooperation in the special review campaign of photo voter lists being run from November 9.

The chief electoral officer was presiding over a meeting held with office bearers of various political parties here, an official statement said here.

He said in many districts, including Gurugram, the proportion of voters as per the population was low.

"These include women, youth, and people with disabilities. There is a need to pay more attention to such districts and assembly constituencies so that the names of all the voters who have completed the age of 18 years can be included in the photo voter list," said the Haryana CEO.

He said it has been decided to appoint assistant electoral registration officers in each assembly constituency as per the directions of the Election Commission.

The assistant voting officers will go to colleges and schools and get the names of the youth registered in the voter list ranging between 18 and 19 years of age, he added.

Apart from this, a special focus will be given to youth who are between the age of 17 and 18 years and they will also get their registration done.

He said such youth will fill up their Form 6 and as soon as they attain the age of 18 years, their names will be entered in the revised voter lists to be issued on the due date.

The CEO said the claims and objections will be filed till December 8 against the photo voter lists prepared on November 9.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

2
Punjab

Watch: Kamal Nath’s presence at Guru Nanak Jayanti event in Indore sparks row, angry hymn singer vows to never visit city

3
Nation

Navy officer killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal’s Billing

4
Nation

Sikh youths wielding swords cane-charged in Karnataka’s Bidar

5
Diaspora

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK High Court orders extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges

6
Nation

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

7
Diaspora

H-1B visa holders face uncertainty after Meta layoffs; Zuckerberg offers support to those impacted

8
Himachal

Watch: PM Modi stops convoy to give way to ambulance in Himachal’s Kangra

9
Punjab

Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura

10
Delhi

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Don't Miss

View All
Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

Top News

Sacrilege accused Dera follower Pradeep Sharma murdered in Kotkapura

Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura

Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering investigation being conducted into Delhi Excise policy

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy

Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper

Two days ahead of elections in Himachal, snowfall in higher reaches of state

2 days ahead of election, higher reaches of Himachal get snow


Cities

View All

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

Railways earns Rs 3.30 crore from ticketless passengers

Observe every Friday as 'dry day': District admn

Sikhs part & parcel of British defence forces: UK Major General

10 booked for murder bid in another firing incident

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

Chandigarh's air quality drops to ‘very poor’

222 Chandigarh Housing Board flats ‘illegally occupied’

Sippy murder case: CBI refuses to give Kalyani Singh private data

3 BHK Chandigarh Housing Board flat sold for Rs 1.36 crore in e-auction

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Spurned lover pushes woman to death from Noida building

Sporadic rains in nearby states, Delhi’s air quality improves

High Court refuses to stay Delhi MC poll

Preparing for trade fair

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Jalandhar AQI ‘very poor’, worst this season

Canada: Jalandhar’s Rajan Sawhney is Alberta’s Immigration Minister

Jalandhar MC collects Rss 27-crore property tax, hopes to achieve target

Nurmahal park lies in a shambles

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Poor air quality troubles residents in Ludhiana city areas

Ahmedgarh AQI reaches 395, season's worst

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Sahnewal: 32-year-old man ‘poisoned’ to death; in-laws booked

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

AQI worsens, health advisory issued

MC clears key development works worth Rs 6 crore for city

Civic body staff seek salaries, stage protest

‘Implement constitutional provisions for gender justice’