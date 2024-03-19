Special trains to run on Holi

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 18

The North Western Railway has announced schedule to run special trains on Holi festival from Sriganganagar through Punjab and Haryana.

As per the schedule, 04731 SGNR-AGC train with 20 LHB coaches will run from Sriganganagar on March 20 and 27. The train will also have stoppages at Abohar, Malout, Gidderbaha, Bathinda, Sirsa, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri and Alwar besides other stations to reach Agra Cantt.

The train 04732 AGC-SGNR will leave Agra Cantt on the same route for Sriganganagar on March 21 and 28.

