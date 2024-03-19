Special trains to run on Holi

Abohar, March 18
The North Western Railway has announced schedule to run special trains on Holi festival from Sriganganagar through Punjab and Haryana.
As per the schedule, 04731 SGNR-AGC train with 20 LHB coaches will run from Sriganganagar on March 20 and 27. The train will also have stoppages at Abohar, Malout, Gidderbaha, Bathinda, Sirsa, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri and Alwar besides other stations to reach Agra Cantt.
The train 04732 AGC-SGNR will leave Agra Cantt on the same route for Sriganganagar on March 21 and 28.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...