Speed up work on highways, rail projects: Chief Secy to DCs

Chandigarh, May 26

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Thursday gave orders to complete the national highways and railway projects work in a timely manner. While reviewing the ongoing projects of the National Highways Authority (NHAI), all deputy commissioners were asked to complete the land acquisition process immediately and pay compensation to the persons concerned so that the construction of the roads could be completed on time.

During the meeting with senior officers of the departments concerned, NHAI and DCs, the Chief Secretary said the farmers were to get an amount of Rs 15,000 crore as compensation and construction of roads costing Rs 40,000 crore was pending. With the construction of the new expressway, the pace of development in the state would become faster and investors would get a big boost, he said.