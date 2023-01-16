 Spent lakhs on 'chitta', addicts now repent : The Tribune India

Spent lakhs on 'chitta', addicts now repent

Spent lakhs on 'chitta', addicts now repent

Red Cross Drug De-addiction Hospital in Sangrur.



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 15

Having wasted lakhs of rupees on chitta, three addicts have been fighting a battle to recover at a local Red Cross Drug Deaddiction Hospital being run under the supervision of Sangrur Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Wasted Rs 25 lakh

I first started taking chitta in 2014 and got de-addicted in 2017 but I restarted consuming it in May 2020 and got admitted here in December 2022. In total, I have wasted around Rs 22-25 lakh on the drugs. A recovering drug addict

They say the easy availability of drugs is to blame for the menace and their high educational qualification is an indication that well-educated people too are falling prey to drugs.

“I first started taking chitta in 2014 and got de-addicted in 2017 but I restarted consuming it in May 2020 and got admitted here in December 2022. My dose had been increased to around 1 gm, which is of around Rs 4,000. In total, I have wasted around Rs 22-25 lakh on the drugs,” said a 30-year-old man who has done M.Sc in Maths and M.Ed, besides clearing the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Another 27-year-old man, who has done BSc and BEd, said when he was in a college, his friends made him a chitta addict in 2017 by offering him some free doses.

Later, his dosage increased to around 1 gm daily and he bought chitta from Jakhal in Haryana.

“I have wasted around Rs 13 lakh on chitta. Some of my friends offered me chitta in 2017 and said it would increase my concentration in studies, but I got addicted. Since I had seven acres of land, I arranged the money needed for the daily dose of drugs,” he said.

Some other addicts also informed The Tribune that two types of chitta was being supplied. One came from the border, which was called “border wala” and was costly and of high quality.

The second type called the “New Delhi wala” which is of lower quality and less costly.

“I am trying to avoid chitta as I have wasted lakhs on it. I was running my own dairy farm, but fell in the trap of drugs,” said another 27-year-old graduate.

Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal said they were trying to provide all facilities to help youngsters shun drugs. “Under the supervision of the DC, we give full attention to all patients admitted here,” said Naib Singh, an employee of the hospital.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

10
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport ...

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Ground frost could hit crops, say experts

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s aide in Himachal

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's aide in Himachal

DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days

Kangra DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

BJP, AAP to slug it out as Cong, SAD may abstain

Dense fog likely for 2 days

Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20

HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Book officers who stopped funds for ‘mohalla’ clinics: Sisodia to L-G

L-G bypassing elected govt, subverting law, claims AAP

MLAs put up power show during yatra

MLAs put up power show during yatra

'Corporation saadi banegi', late MP told Cong men in last meet

On the run, immigration firm owner in cops' net

Mann's wife celebrates 'Dhiyan di Lohri' at Talwann

Farm unions to block rail, road traffic today

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held