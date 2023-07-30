 Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Operations likely to begin in four months

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

The new building of Adampur Airport in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 29

Finally after a gap of nearly three years, Doaba residents can expect to take a direct flight from Jalandhar to five domestic destinations — Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Nanded and Hindon.

Spicejet and Star Air have got the contracts for operating flights as the tenders were opened a few days back. All arrangements will be made so that the flights can resume in the next four months. A new terminal has been built at Adampur at a cost of Rs 110 crore. A 300-m taxi track too is also ready. Its work had been going on for the past more than two years.

A bigger attraction for residents is that the airfares will be lower than that being offered for the same destination from Chandigarh or Amritsar as Adampur is covered under Udan, a Regional Connectivity Scheme of the government.

The airport had started operations in 2018. Industrialists had found the flight from Adampur to be more convenient as the timings were such that they could return home the same day after attending a meeting in Delhi. The flight was stopped during the pandemic. Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku said he had learnt that official formalities had been completed to restart the airport. "It will be a big relief for the residents across Doaba. I have a meeting with the Union Civil Aviation Minister a day after on the issue." DC Vishesh Sarangal said he was expecting detailed official information on the matter soon.

