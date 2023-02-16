Split in unions a threat to farmer unity in Malwa

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 15

Farmer unions leading the protest against three Central farm laws are heading for a split one after the other.

Four unions, all considered Left leanings and having a major influence in the Malwa region, have split.

While the BKU (Rajewal), headed by Balbir Singh Rajewal, split last year and the splinter group formed the Quomi Kisan Union; the BKU (Sidhupur), headed by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, had split and the BKU (Malwa) was formed.

Last month, the largest farmer union, the BKU (Ekta -Ugrahan), too saw a division, led by Jaswinder Singh Longowal, once touted as the successor to president Joginder Singh Ugrahan. Longowal-led group has named its group as the BKU (Ekta Azad).

Yesterday, the fourth farmer union BKU (Dakonda) also split with the union’s former vice-president Manjit Singh Dhaner leading the breakaway group. Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of the union, said the breakaway faction worked in an undemocratic manner and against the constitution of the union.

Dhaner, on the other hand, claimed that the leadership was hand in glove with the Centre at the time of negotiations with unions regarding the farm laws. Dhaner and Gurdeep Singh Rampura, another union leader, were among the few leaders, who were thrown out of the union for “anti-union” activities.

Yesterday, their faction “expelled” five leaders of the parent body, including president Buta Singh Burjgill.

Interestingly, the split in most of these groups have been led by the younger second-rung leaders, who have expressed resentment over “the misuse of funds collected during the farm movement”.

The younger leadership has also questioned the conduct of leaders in using the union platform for individual gains by their leaders during the farmer struggle. The BKU (Ugrahan) saw a huge number of its cadres in Sangrur and Patiala switch sides with the Longowal faction, while “leaders” in the organisation had stayed with the parent union.

Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala, senior vice-president of the Kirti Kisan Union, said , “All these unions should have resolved their issues in-house rather than washing their dirty linen in public.”