Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Members of Dhaner faction hold a convention in Bathinda.



Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 14

The Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Dakonda now completely stands divided into two groups. Manjit Dhaner’s faction of the union today held a meeting of the state general council wherein expulsion of five leaders, including BKU, Dakonda, state president Buta Singh Burjgill, Jagmohan Singh Patiala, Gurmeet Singh Bhattiwal, Darshan Singh Ugoke and Parminder Handiaya, from the farmers’ outfit was announced. Besides, a new seven-member executive committee was also elected at the meeting.

How can expelled leaders call meeting?

Leaders like Manjit Dhaner has split the union. Earlier, he was expelled from the union. How can expelled leaders call the general council. First, a delegates meeting is held and the union is dissolved and later, the election is held. Buta Singh Burjgill, Chief, BKU (Dakonda)

The state-level general council of the union was held at Gurdwara Sahib Haji Ratan in Bathinda under the leadership of Manjit Singh Dhaner, Gurdeep Singh Rampura, Balwant Singh Upali and Kulwant Singh Kishangarh.

Giving information about the general council, Kishangarh said workers were apprised about the union’s constitution, declaration and ethics at the meeting. Terming the decision taken by Burjgill, Patiala and Bhattiwal to expel senior leaders from the union as unconstitutional, they also presented a resolution to reinstate them.

On the occasion, members of the general council explained in detail the agenda of the meeting of the union held in Fatehgarh Sahib in 2007 under the leadership of late Balkar Singh Dakonda.

The leaders said due to the initiative of the union, the joint struggle against the Modi government under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha reached the Delhi borders. They said farmers came back from the Delhi borders on December 11, 2021, after getting written assurance from the Centre on December 9, 2021.

They alleged that Burjgill, Patiala and Bhattiwal colluded with the central agencies and backed away from the demand to cancel the three agricultural laws and made an illegal agreement with them.

The leaders said after coming back from Delhi, they decided to discuss the issues. They said Burjgill backed away from holding a debate on the letter issued by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha regarding the dubious conduct of the agencies and the government.

The leaders further said, “Buta Singh Burjgill’s group adopted wrong process to expel leaders, who asked questions. Constitutionally, when the leadership backs away from probing such practices, it becomes our duty to protect the union.”

The general council unanimously elected a seven-member acting committee comprising Manjit Singh Dhaner, acting president, Harnek Singh Mahima, general secretary, Gurdeep Singh Rampura, senior vice president, Harish Nadda, vice president, Balwant Singh Upali, treasurer, Angrez Singh, press secretary, Kulwant Singh Kishangarh, state committee member.

