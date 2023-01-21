Split wide open in Punjab's largest farmer union BKU Ekta Ugrahan, Longowal loyalists quit

Chandigarh, January 20
The split in the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Ekta Ugrahan, the largest farmer union of Punjab, is now wide open, after the expulsion of its senior leader Jaswinder Singh Longowal by the union leadership. Longowal was the vice-president of the union.
Longowal’s expulsion from the BKU on January 14 has triggered a series of resignations from the union at its nerve centre in Sangrur, besides in Patiala and Moga districts. Those choosing to side with Longowal are resigning from their organisational positions and holding meetings to decide on the future course of their action.
Yesterday, a large number of union leaders from Patiala district had resigned, while others holding organisational posts handed their resignations in Sangrur earlier.
The split in the BKU, Ekta Ugrahan, comes close on the heels of the breakaway of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, almost immediately after the year-long farm stir.
