Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, August 29
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said it was important to wean the Punjab youth off the drugs and bring back the state’s lost glory.
“Sports is the best antidote to the drug menace. The youth must be encouraged to take up sports,” he said as he declared open “Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean” at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium here.
Chief Minister Mann announced that the games would be held every year.
“I am happy today because we are seeing Punjab laughing, dancing and playing. The happiness has increased manifold because I’m witnessing such a spectacle after a long time,” he said at the opening ceremony attended by about 3,000 students from across the state.
A massive spell of rain delayed the event by two hours, as all three stages were inundated. The furniture on the stages and the covers had to be changed at the last minute. Workers were pressed into service to drain rainwater with brooms and spades.
The event finally kicked off at 6.45 pm.
Mann paid tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary that falls on August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day.
“It is for the first time that such a mega sporting event is being organised. If given a chance, our children can attain excellence in sports by the time they are in their teens,” said CM Mann.
“Guru Sahibs advocated the importance of health. Guru Hargobind Sahib encouraged and taught horse-riding and shooting. Sports has been a part of our heritage. Let’s take Punjab on the path of happiness again,” he added.
Having a ball
Sporting track pants, a jersey and a cap, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined the team of Government Sports College for a volleyball match against Lyallpur Khalsa College. He made several serves and played the entire match. Government Sports College won the contest
15-11. This match was the most-awaited event on the opening day of ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’. “I was a sportsperson in college and university,” Mann said later.
