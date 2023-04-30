 Sportspersons back women wrestlers : The Tribune India

Sportspersons back women wrestlers

Sportspersons back women wrestlers

File photo



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, April 29

The women grapplers who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have found “unconditional support” from Gurdaspur’s coaching fraternity, top sportspersons of the region and trade unions.

Judokas Jasleen Saini, Karamjit Singh Mann and Maheshinder Saini have said they would support their Delhi colleagues “till justice is delivered.” The three judokas are product of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh JFI Coaching Centre which has produced many international judo players, including an Olympian.

The wrestlers have been staging a protest since January. Incidentally, yesterday the Delhi Police had registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan at the Connaught Place police station. The first FIR was registered against the WFI chief under the POCSO Act as the alleged victim in this case is a minor. The second FIR pertains to a sexual harassment complaint filed by other women wrestlers.

In the last few days, the grapplers have got support from several ex-sportsmen, including three-time hockey Olympian Pargat Singh and ex-Test cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In a meeting of coaches held today at Guru Nanak Park, it was decided that all coaching centres of Gurdaspur district would remain closed on Monday. “On the same day, we will also take out a protest march in the main streets of the city. Later, we will burn an effigy of the WFI chief at Hanuman Chowk,” said Amarjit Shastri, judo coach. The organisations which have decided to back the grapplers are Democratic Teachers Front, Indian Federation of Trade Unions, Punjab Students’ Union, Istri Jagriti Manch and the Association for Democratic Rights.

Prof Mukhminder Singh Randhawa, head of the Department of Physical Education, SSM College, Dinanagar, said the protests would go on till Brij Bhushan was arrested.

Meet Hayer seeks arrest of WFI chief

  • Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to ensure a fair probe
  • Hayer said, “We request Modi ji to ensure justice for the players who have brought laurels to the country. We demand the immediate arrest of the WFI chief.”

