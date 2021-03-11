Spread message of peace, brotherhood instead of glorifying weapons: CM Bhagwant Mann to Akal Takht Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Joining issue with the officiating Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on his statement asking Sikhs to possess licensed weapons, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday urged Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to spread message of peace, harmony and brotherhood in society rather than asking Sikhs to keep licensed modern weapons.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister took strong exception to the statement of Giani Harpreet Singh that every Sikh should possess modern weapon. He said that we are living in a civilised society where the country is governed through the rule of law. Bhagwant Mann said that weapons don’t have any place in a congenial and harmonious society.

Bhagwant Mann said already forces inimical to peace and harmony in state are trying to disturb its peace adding that weapons in every household can further pose serious challenge to state’s peaceful atmosphere.