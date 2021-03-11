Spread message of peace: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Criticising the officiating Akal Takht Jathedar’s call to Sikhs to possess “licenced weapons”, CM Bhagwant Mann has asked Giani Harpreet Singh to instead spread the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood in society.

In a statement, the CM said: “We are living in a civilised society where the country is governed by the rule of law.” Mann said weapons had no place in a congenial and harmonious society.

The CM asked Takht to focus on spreading the message of Gurbani, which envisages ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of one and all). He said Jathedar should focus on disseminating the divine message of well-being of all in each and every household. Mann urged Jathedar to focus on the noble cause rather than asking Sikhs to get licensed modern weapons, adding the hard-earned peace in the state needed to be maintained at all costs.