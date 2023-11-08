Spurious ghee manufacturing unit busted

Faridkot, November 7
The Health Department has busted a spurious ‘ghee’ manufacturing unit in Faridkot and seized 100 cartons today.
The police said accused Pardeep Kumar was running this unit from a rented building in Sandhwan village. The accused was packaging adulterated ghee by using labels of prominent firms.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...
Bihar Cabinet okays 75% quota proposal
Supreme Court has capped it at 50%
Amid LAC standoff, Army to add more air power
To raise two more Aviation Brigades