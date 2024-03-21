‘Spurious liquor’ claims 5 lives in Sangrur village, 3 arrested

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, March 20

Following the death of five persons at Gujjran village in Sangrur district in the past 24 hours allegedly due to consumption of ‘spurious liquor’, a pall of gloom descended on the village. Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

Of the five deceased, Nirmal Singh and Pargat Singh (both 45) were twins, while the names of the other three persons are Bhola Singh (50), Jagjit Singh (26) and Laadi Singh (39). All used to work as labourers.

The four had consumed ‘spurious liquor’ and on reaching their homes started vomitting yesterday. Nirmal died at the Sangrur Civil Hospital, while Pargat and Bhola died at home. Jagjit died at a private hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Satnam, Veerpal and Laadi, who had also consumed ‘spurious liquor’, were admitted to the Civil Hospital here with same symptoms. But later, Laadi was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he died.

Meanwhile, Dr Kirpal Singh, Civil Surgeon, Sangrur, said while going from door-to-door at the village, the teams of the Heath Department found two more patients. They were also taken to the Civil Hospital.

Dr Rahul, Medical Specialist, Civil Hospital, Sangrur, said they had also referred Satnam and Veerpal to Government Rajindra Hospital. Besides, two other patients, a father-son duo, who was brought from Gujjran by the team, had also been referred to Government Rajindra Hospital.

He said the post-mortem examination of four bodies had been conducted and their viscera sent to a laboratory to ascertain the actual cause of death.

DIG, Patiala Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar talked to the Sangrur DC and SSP here in this regard. He also gave necessary instructions to the latter to look into the matter.

Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal said he had formed a five-member committee to investigate the deaths. The committee comprising Dirba SDM (chairman), DSP, SMO, SHO and ETO (excise) had been asked to submit its report within 72 hours, he added.

Sangrur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said the Dirba police had registered a case against Sukhwinder Singh and Manpreet Singh, both residents of Gujjran village, and arrested them. He also claimed that Manpreet was the main accused. The district police had also arrested another person Gurlal Singh, he added.

According to wife of Jagjit, one of the victims, her husband had been buying liquor from Manpreet and Sukhwinder. She said her husband consumed liquor and after reaching home started vomiting.

‘Will cremate bodies only after getting relief’

Members of the bereaved families blocked traffic for about one-and-a-half hours and staged a dharna at a bridge at Sular Gharat village, about 15 km from Sangrur, late in the evening. The families demanded adequate compensation. The protesters threatened that if their demand was not met, they would not cremate bodies.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur