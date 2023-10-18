SSP Gurmeet Chauhan appears before Punjab Vidhan Sabha committee

Chandigarh, October 17
Senior IPS officer Gurmeet Chauhan, who was recently transferred out as the Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, appeared before the Privileges Committee of the Vidhan Sabha today on a complaint of Tarn Taran AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal.
He was earlier summoned by the committee on October 3, but had sought time to appear before the committee to explain his position.
Information gathered from the Vidhan Sabha revealed that that the officer reportedly told the committee that he had not meant to upset the MLA and had always extended due honour to him.
The MLA had complained to the committee about the officer not according him due honour. The MLA had reportedly complained to the officer regarding an ugly spat between him and a DSP posted at Tarn Taran in front of his party workers.
When the matter reached Chauhan, then posted as the SSP Tarn Taran, he reportedly could not resolve the issue between the two sides and MLA Sohal approached the Privileges Committee, headed by AAP MLA Kulwant Pandori, complaining about breach of privilege.
