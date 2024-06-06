SSP felicitates six policemen with DGP’s Disc Award

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, June 5

The district police’s six personnel were felicitated with DGP’s Disc Awards in recognition of the outstanding performance during pre-poll period and special duties including security arrangements made during Prime Minister (now acting PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to Patiala.

SSP Simrat Kaur felicitated CIA Mahorana in-charge Harjinder Singh, Sub Inspector Rajwant Kumar OSI, Head Constable Prabhjot Singh, Senior Constable Harsimrat Singh, Senior Constable Gurtej Singh and Constable Karamveer Singh with the awards received from DGP Gaurav Yadav today.

DSP Malerkotla Gurdev Singh informed that six police personnel deployed at various places in the district had been felicitated with DGP’s Disc Awards in recognition of diligence shown during special duties during pre-poll period including special duty at Patiala during Prime Minister’s rally.

#Malerkotla #Narendra Modi